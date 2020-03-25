Community in northern Greece placed in lockdown due to Covid-19

The village community of Echinos in the regional unit of Thrace, northern Greece, was placed on lockdown as of Wednesday afternoon after health authorities recorded an unusually high number of coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said nine people from the wider area tested positive for the new coronavirus in the last six days, including a 66-year-old man from Echinos who died in the hospital of Xanthi on Wednesday.

He said local residents have been told to stay at home and the local police and fire service have been tasked with ensuring food and medical supplies during the quarantine.

The majority of the population in the municipality of Myki, to which Echinos belongs, are Pomaks, who form part of Greece’s Muslim minority.