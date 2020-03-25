ATHEX: Strong gains offset losses seen on Monday

The reserved optimism of Greek epidemiologists about the course of Covid-19 in Greece over the last three days was reflected in stock prices on Tuesday, as confidence in the quickly taken, firm measures and the fiscal easing decided across the European Union have led to some relief for battered bourses, including Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended on Tuesday at 552.45 points, adding 7.68 percent to Monday’s 514.09 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 8.32 percent to 1,332.49 points.

The banks index soared 10.90 percent, as Piraeus jumped 14.33 percent, Alpha grew 13.58 percent, National improved 8.82 percent and Eurobank earned 8.57 percent.

Public Power Corporation and Jumbo outperformed, grabbing 15.38 percent and 14.99 percent respectively.

In total 87 stocks reported gains, 16 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 102.1 million euros, up from Monday’s 35.3 million, when there was a half-session.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.23 percent to close at 47.69 points.