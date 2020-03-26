The closure of universities as part of the first round of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus earlier this month has prompted some Greek students to vote in favor of online classes in the event that faculties are forced to close again, for instance if minority groups decide to hold sit-ins.

Last week, students at the mechanical engineering faculty of the National Technical University of Athens and at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) used electronic voting to vote in favor of online classes in the event of the suspension of their studies for an undetermined period of time.

The AUEB student union decided to conduct its votes online last November, students of the institution told Kathimerini.

They said the proposal did not pass easily, with opponents heckling and bullying the speaker who pitched it. However, a majority backed the measure and online voting has been up and running since December.