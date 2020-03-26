NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM to discuss coronavirus in EU leaders' conference call

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate on Thursday afternoon in a conference call with the heads of state and governments of the European Union member states to discuss developments regarding the coronavirus and its treatment.

Mitsotakis will sign with other European leaders a letter to be sent to European Council President Charles Michel calling for extraordinary measures to reduce the coronavirus spread and to mitigate the negative effects on European economies.

