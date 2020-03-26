Corporate donations to the health system

Greek industrial group Mytilineos has donated 65 ventilators for use in the country’s intensive care units following an agreement with the Health Ministry, the company announced on Thursday.



”Our country and the entire planet are currently battling an invisible enemy. Soon we will win but the target is for this to be achieved with the least possible loss of human lives,” the announcement said.



The company said that it is in open communication with the authorities in charge and stated it will support all efforts to fight the pandemic.



Also Fraport Greece and the Copelouzos Group said on Thursday that together they will donate 500,000 surgical masks to support the Greek health system in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.



“All the staff of Fraport Greece and the Copelouzos Group thank all those working in the health sector and civil protection for their contribution to society as a whole,” an announcement by the two companies said.



In a separate donation, betting firm Stoiximan said it had delivered 250,000 surgical masks to the Health Ministry.