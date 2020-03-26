Mytilineos donates ventilators to state hospital ICUs

Greek industrial group Mytilineos has donated 65 ventilators for use in the country's intensive care units following an agreement with the Health Ministry, the company announced on Thursday.

"Our country and the entire planet are currently battling an invisible enemy. Soon we will win but the target is for this to be achieved with the least possible loss of human lives," said the announcement.

The company said that it is open communication with the authorities in charge and stated it will support all efforts to fight the pandemic.