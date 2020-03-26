BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek private sector bank deposits rise in February

TAGS: Banking, Statistics

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in February after a drop in the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Business and household deposits increased to 142.24 billion euros ($155.62 billion) from 141.15 billion in January, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 