Greek private sector bank deposits rise in February

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in February after a drop in the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Business and household deposits increased to 142.24 billion euros ($155.62 billion) from 141.15 billion in January, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

