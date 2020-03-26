NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Protective items to be given to court employees

TAGS: Coronavirus, Justice, Employment, Health

The Justice Ministry has taken special measures to protect court employees who are obliged to work in the minority of cases being heard by Greek judges.

The ministry said in an announcement on Thursday that it had taken delivery of 6,000 bottles of disinfectant, 5,000 protective masks and 5,000 pairs of rubber gloves.

The materials are to be distributed to Greek courts, judges and court employees over the coming days, the ministry said. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 