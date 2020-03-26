Protective items to be given to court employees
The Justice Ministry has taken special measures to protect court employees who are obliged to work in the minority of cases being heard by Greek judges.
The ministry said in an announcement on Thursday that it had taken delivery of 6,000 bottles of disinfectant, 5,000 protective masks and 5,000 pairs of rubber gloves.
The materials are to be distributed to Greek courts, judges and court employees over the coming days, the ministry said.