ATHEX: ECB boost adds to Greek stock gains

The European Central Bank decision to lift its 33 percent limit on euro area government bond purchases gave Greek stocks a second consecutive day of healthy gains on Thursday. The bourse saw its capitalization grow by 2.5 billion euros over those two sessions, with credit sector stocks playing a major role in that advance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 573.35 points, adding 3.78 percent to Tuesday’s 552.45 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 4.88 percent to 1,332.21 points.

The banks index soared 17.84 percent, with Eurobank jumping 22.22 percent, National growing 18.92 percent, Alpha grabbing 14.87 percent and Piraeus improving 12.62 percent.

Jumbo increased 8.84 percent, Aegean Air rose 7.93 percent and Public Power Corporation collected 7.72 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC dropped 2.29 percent.

In total 68 stocks registered gains, 33 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 92.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 102.1 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.40 percent to close at 48.36 points.