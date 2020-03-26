Huge decline in traffic at Athens airport

The aviation market is experiencing one of the biggest crises in its history, with the effects stretching from carriers’ revenues to the jobs at all the companies in or related to the industry.



Athens International Airport recorded a decline in traffic that started on March 10 and had come to 72 percent on Tuesday, resulting in jobs at ground handling companies such as Goldair, Swissport and Skyserv having their status changed to rotational work.



On Thursday Swissport announced the suspension of its operations at the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki.