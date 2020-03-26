BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Huge decline in traffic at Athens airport

TAGS: Economy

The aviation market is experiencing one of the biggest crises in its history, with the effects stretching from carriers’ revenues to the jobs at all the companies in or related to the industry.

Athens International Airport recorded a decline in traffic that started on March 10 and had come to 72 percent on Tuesday, resulting in jobs at ground handling companies such as Goldair, Swissport and Skyserv having their status changed to rotational work.

On Thursday Swissport announced the suspension of its operations at the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 