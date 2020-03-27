Migrants appear to be evacuating Evros region

Greek authorities believe Turkish authorities are starting to evacuate the migrants sent to the border in the northeastern Evros region to try to cross into Europe.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, migrants who have been camping out on the Turkish side of the fence collected their tents and other objects and set them on fire inside the forest of Kastanies.

Greek authorities also observed numerous migrants boarding into busses, possibly to return to Istanbul.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the head of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) Konstantinos Floros will be in Evros later in the day.

GEETHA sources said Greece maintains its high alert and continues to monitor the situation as the forest in Kastanies is dense and could be used as a diversion tactic.