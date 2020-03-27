PM told EU leaders current measures on coronavirus are not enough

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis told EU leaders that the measures announced so far to support economies hit by the new coronavirus do not go far enough and insisted on a proposal to issue joint debt to help finance a recovery, government sources said.

Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s views during a six-hour videoconference on Thursday between 27 national EU leaders where they failed to reach an agreement.

According to the sources, the prime minister noted the discrepancy between the terms used to describe this crisis - “epic”, “unprecedented,” etc. - and the measures taken so far and called for alternative solutions to be explored.

He also said that the nine countries that support the proposal for a so-called “corona bond” represent 57 percent of the eurozone’s GDP.