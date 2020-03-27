Young German academic buried in Crete after death from Covid-19 complication

A 42-year old German lecturer from the University of Bremen who was teaching at the University of Crete, was on Thursday buried on Crete after dying from Covid-19, the first coronavirus death at the island.

The case of Andreas Hilboll alarmed scientists as he was reportedly not suffering from any underlying health issues, as is often the case with Covid-19 fatalities.

Crete's health authorities reported that the man developed a fatal complication observed in several serious coronavirus cases worldwide.

He was buried in the city of Heraklion's new cemetery, while the University of Crete released a condolences statement praising the young academic as a valuable member of the scientific community.



The University of Crete also said that all the students who had attended Hilboll’s lectures are in fine health, although deeply shocked.



Andreas Hilboll was an atmospheric scientist and postdoc researcher, and a permanent member of the teaching and research staff at the Bremen university's Institute of Environmental Physics.

[ΑΝΑ-MPA]