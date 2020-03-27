Two die in Thessaloniki apartment fire

An elderly couple were found dead by firemen trying to put out a blaze that tore through their fifth-floor apartment in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Friday.

The fire started by unknown causes shortly after 9 a.m. in the building located on the corners on Svolou and Apellou Streets in central Thessaloniki.

Residents in the other apartments evacuated safely soon after the blaze started.

Television footage from outside the building showed flames licking the outside walls and heavy smoke billowing from the balcony doors of the structure.

About 24 firemen have been at the scene for three hours.