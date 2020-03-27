PM says no complacency over border protection, as migrant camp is evacuated

Despite the apparent evacuation of a makeshift camp set up by migrants at the border region between Greece and Turkey, forces will remain in the area to ensure that nobody attempts to break through the fence, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a teleconference with cabinet ministers on Friday to discuss the situation at the Evros region.

Mitsotakis said the migrants also seem to have left the area and thanked the police and the army for protecting the border over the past month.

He said that, although tensions have subsided, the country should maintain a “human, technological and physical mechanism” that will ensure that borders remain safe.

Tensions erupted at the border after Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly decided in late February to unilaterally suspend a 2016 accord to halt migratory flows to the EU.

Hundreds of migrants headed to the border with Greece where they camped out for about a month, often clashing with Greek border guards and police in their efforts to get into the country.