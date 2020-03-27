Woman with Covid-19 who gave birth gets the all-clear

The first woman in Greece to give birth while being infected with the new coronavirus was discharged from an Athens hospital on Friday, after two Covid-19 tests came back negative.

The 24-year-old mother and her baby boy, who remained for two weeks in isolation in the Attikon General Hospital, are healthy and can go home, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The woman was in her 40th week of her pregnancy when she developed flu-like symptoms (cough and fever) on March 15 and was transferred to Attikon after she and her husband tested positive for the virus.

An initial test on the infant born at the maternity clinic of the Attikon showed it was not infected.