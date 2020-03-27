Police arrest suspected NGO vandals on Samos

Police on Samos have identified four residents of the eastern Aegean island as perpetrators of acts of vandalism against vehicles and a building belonging to nongovernment organizations working with undocumented migrants on the island in the first half of this month.



According to a case file drawn up by the Samos court of first instance prosecutor’s office, the four suspects are to face charges of vandalizing private property and arson for the incidents which took place in Vathy and Pythagoreio.