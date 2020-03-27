Court suspensions extended until April 10

A nationwide partial suspension of court proceedings due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended until April 10, the Justice Ministry announced on Friday.



The extension of the temporary suspension applies to civil, criminal, administrative and auditors courts.



The ministerial decision specifies that the suspension does not apply to the so-called “Aftoforo” law – regarding alleged misdemeanors that lead to a hearing within 48 hours.



In addition, the suspension will not apply to the publication of judicial decisions.