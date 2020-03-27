BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Alpha reports slight rise in Q4 profit

TAGS: Banking, Business

Alpha Bank reported slightly higher net profit in the fourth quarter last year on the back on lower provisions for bad loans and better net interest income, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Friday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 5.4 million euros, versus net earnings of 4.8 million euros in the third quarter. 

[Reuters]

