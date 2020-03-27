Alpha reports slight rise in Q4 profit
Alpha Bank reported slightly higher net profit in the fourth quarter last year on the back on lower provisions for bad loans and better net interest income, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Friday.
Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 5.4 million euros, versus net earnings of 4.8 million euros in the third quarter.
[Reuters]