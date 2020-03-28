The message of Evros

For anyone that still needed to be convinced, the evacuation on Friday by the Turkish authorities of hundreds of migrants who had for weeks waited at the border crossing with Greece aiming to force their way into Europe lifted any remaining doubts about what was at stake.

By shutting down the Evros border, Greece was able to ward off a plan to destabilize Europe. The plan was essentially confirmed by the organized manner in which the removal of the migrants took place (migrants were reportedly transported in buses to state guest houses and placed in quarantine).

The successful outcome reinforces the country’s status. Greece held Europe’s first line of defense.