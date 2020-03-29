Amid lockdown, a ballerina practices in her bedroom

A professional ballerina is seen practicing moves in her bedroom following the government’s lockdown which was imposed on Monday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The Greek National Opera’s School of Dance is organizing online lessons to help professional dancers, who must keep in shape and master routines despite their isolation. Dozens of professional dancers have joined the school’s online program, which includes lessons in practice and theory as well as yoga classes to keep them fit and relaxed. Some had been preparing for a production of ‘Don Quixote’ which had been scheduled to premiere on March 20 but was canceled.