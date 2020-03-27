North Macedonia becomes NATO’s 30th member, ending a long quest
“North Macedonia is now part of the NATO family, a family of 30 nations and almost 1 billion people. A family based on the certainty that, no matter what challenges we face, we are all stronger and safer together,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. [AP]
North Macedonia on Friday officially became the 30th member of the NATO military alliance.
