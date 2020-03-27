ATHEX: EU summit weighs on bourse prices

The failure of Thursday’s European Union summit to reach an agreement on the issue of extraordinary bonds, dubbed “corona bonds,” and the temptation to cash in gains recorded on Tuesday and Thursday led the benchmark of the Greek bourse back down to the 550-point level on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 550.85 points, shedding 3.92 percent from Thursday’s 573.35 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.77 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 4.53 percent to 1,325.38 points. The banks index diminished 4.33 percent.

Aegean Air and Public Power Corporation were again the most volatile blue chips, parting with 9.50 percent and 8.33 percent respectively on Friday. Viohalco dropped 7.41 percent while Hellenic Exchanges advanced 3.15 percent.

In total 25 stocks posted gains, 74 counted losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s 92.2 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.03 percent to close at 47.86 points.