Civil service salary cuts not ruled out

The huge pressure on the budget due to the coronavirus pandemic could see civil servants’ salaries being reduced in the coming months if the crisis is prolonged.



Finance Minister Christos Staikouras did not rule that out on Friday, but he did note that it is not on the table at the moment.



Ministry sources said "no such issue is being discussed given that we expect a return to normality soon."



Kathimerini understands that it remains a possibility if the crisis extends another three to four months. Sources say the ministry is paying heed to concerns that the private sector is once again suffering while public service salaries remain intact.