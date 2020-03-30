May 10 seen as milestone for measures

Dark clouds gather over the central Athens district of Mets. Greece has completed a week of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease. The government is reportedly looking to the day after and the possibility of a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures currently in place. This will depend, however, on the confirmation of estimates that the spread of the coronavirus will ease over Easter and that, until that time, the safety guidelines and restrictions are strictly observed by the public, which has, so far, complied for the most part with the instructions issued by health authorities. [Reuters]