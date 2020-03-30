State broadcaster ERT to air lessons for pupils

As of Monday, Greece’s state broadcaster ERT will be airing educational television programs for primary school children as part of the government’s drive to shift education online amid a protracted lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lessons for primary school children will start with Greek language, mathematics, natural sciences and history, with programs to include other subjects in subsequent weeks.



Secondary school pupils have already started distance learning and most senior high pupils have been attending online classes with their teachers in preparation for university entrance exams in May.



Although the senior high pupils were prioritized due to the upcoming exams, the authorities’ are now shifting their attention to getting primary school lessons fully online, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said last week.



Instruction over the telephone is another option being offered to ensure that students without reliable access to the internet have no reason to fall behind.