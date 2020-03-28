Thessaloniki university to 3D print respirator valves

The Engineering and Mechanical Design Laboratory of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University (AUTH) will reportedly start producing 100 respiratory valves every two days.

The university staff and equipment have been placed at the service of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) to help cope with the shortages that could be created due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment is located on the premises of the Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (KEDEK) of the Aristotle University which will be staffed by the Digital Representation and Additive Manufacturing team, which comprises researchers drawn from the departments of Mechanical Engineering, History and Archaeology and Medicine.