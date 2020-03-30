Man, 22, hospitalized after attack by pack of dogs in Thessaloniki park

A 22-year-old man was in serious condition on Monday after being attacked by a pack of dogs on Sunday afternoon in a park on the fringes of Thessaloniki's Seich-Sou forest.

According to the local police, the man had been walking alone in the Kryoneri park at around 6.30 p.m. when he was suddenly attacked by the the dogs.

Passers-by helped him get to the city's Ippokrateio hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries.

As part of a government lockdown that came into effect on March 23 as an extension of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, parks and woods are supposedly out of the bounds to the public.