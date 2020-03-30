Package of measures for the economy to be unveiled

A comprehensive package of measures to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is to be unveiled on Monday by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Labor and Social Affairs Minister Yiannis Vroutsis.

The scheme was hammered out during a teleconference session on Sunday chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and attended by Staikouras as well as Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis and other close aides to the premier.

As previously reported by Kathimerini, the government has been considering an additional 12 billion euros in measures to prop up businesses and 3 billion euros in support for workers and employers.