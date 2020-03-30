Number of reported deaths from coronavirus rises to 41

The number of reported deaths from coronavirus in Greece rose to 41 on Monday.

The new deaths include that of a 55-year-old man from Kastoria, who had been intensive care in Thessaloniki's Ippokrateio Hospital and a 76-year-old woman on Lesvos.

The 55-year-old was the sixth casualty from Kastoria and the 76-year-old the first victim on Lesvos. Επίσης, ένας ακόμη θάνατος καταγράφηκε το πρωί της Δευτέρας στην Ξάνθη.

The last official briefing, delivered by Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Sunday, put the number of cases in Greece at 1,156 and the death toll at 38.

According to Tsiodras, around 5 percent of those infected with the virus will require intensive care treatment as the virus can provoke serious pneumonia. Of those currently in Greek ICUs, the average age is 66 years and with nearly half (47 percent) of patients having an existing medical condition.