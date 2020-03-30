PM calls on ND MPs, ministers to put half their salaries in Covid-19 fund

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday called on MPs of his ruling New Democracy party as well as ministers and deputy ministers to donate half their salary for next two months to a special fund to bolster the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians must be "in the front line of solidarity," Mitsotakis said.

"Faced with the public health threat, we are all equal," he said. "But in the fight against it, each individual must contribute in relation to their capabilities," he said, adding that he was certain other political parties would follow the example.