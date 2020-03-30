Politicians pay tribute to passing of leftist icon Glezos

Politicians from across the spectrum paid homage to Manolis Glezos, the veteran leftist and resistance fighter who died at the age of 98.

Leftist SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras described him as "brave, upright, a fighter until the very end."



"He will remain for all eternity the symbol of a fighter who knew how to sacrifice himself for people," Tsipras said. "The Left, all of us, today feel like orphans, but also lucky to have walked with him."

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, for his part, described Glezos as "a major figure of the national resistance against the Nazi occupation." "His stance inspired us all, irrespective of ideologies and parties," he said.