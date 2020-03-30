NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Politicians pay tribute to passing of leftist icon Glezos

TAGS: Obituary, Politics

Politicians from across the spectrum paid homage to Manolis Glezos, the veteran leftist and resistance fighter who died at the age of 98.

Leftist SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras described him as "brave, upright, a fighter until the very end." 

"He will remain for all eternity the symbol of a fighter who knew how to sacrifice himself for people," Tsipras said. "The Left, all of us, today feel like orphans, but also lucky to have walked with him." 

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, for his part, described Glezos as "a major figure of the national resistance against the Nazi occupation." "His stance inspired us all, irrespective of ideologies and parties," he said. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 