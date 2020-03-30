Greek president says will put half salary into Covid-19 fund

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday made it known that she will be donating half her salary to a special state fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sakellaropoulou's decision came shortly after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to MPs of his conservative New Democracy party, as well as ministers and deputy ministers, to put half of their salaries into the fund for the next two months.

In a statement released by Sakellaropoulou's office said that the president had decided to donate half her salary for the next two months "in view of the difficult financial circumstances in which the country finds itself due to the coronavirus pandemic."