Fleming Research Center joins virus fight

The Alexander Fleming Biomedical Sciences Research Center in Vari, northern Attica, has announced that it is joining the effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research center emphasized that as the new coronavirus continues to spread, the need for the scientific community to make a concerted effort to find a cure and a vaccine is greater than ever and is offering “its facilities, resources, expertise and specialized personnel to support research and diagnosis needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Having public health as its highest priority, the Alexander Fleming Biomedical Sciences Research Center is supporting the national health system and society and is engaged in a variety of actions to support diagnostics and research needs for Covid-19,” it said.