The gesture made Monday by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who called upon the deputies of his ruling New Democracy party as well as ministers and deputy ministers to donate half their salary for the next two months to a special fund to bolster the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, was mostly symbolic.

However, in the face of a global pandemic of historic dimensions, symbolism of this sort is not meaningless because it helps all members of society to rally firmly behind a common cause.

The full psychological and economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to be felt. We should all shoulder the economic fallout of this pandemic fairly as a society, and this should be clear to everyone.