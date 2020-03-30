NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens mayor takes 50 pct pay cut to help fight coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus, Politics

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said  Monday that he will be donating 50 percent of his salary over the next two months to help the state deal with the growing cost of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the least I can offer,” Bakoyannis said in a post on social media, while calling for solidarity in fighting the crisis.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 