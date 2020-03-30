Athens mayor takes 50 pct pay cut to help fight coronavirus
“It is the least I can offer,” Bakoyannis said in a post on social media, while calling for solidarity in fighting the crisis.
Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said Monday that he will be donating 50 percent of his salary over the next two months to help the state deal with the growing cost of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
