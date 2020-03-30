Sidenor suspends operation of steel plants

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt another blow to the Greek economy as Viohalco subsidiary Sidenor announced on Monday the suspension of all operations at its steelmaking units in Greece from this Thursday until May 3, a move attributed to the sudden slump in demand for construction materials and the shelving of major state projects.



The Sidenor group decided last Friday that 80 percent of its staff would be suspended or shifted to a part-time schedule. Its sole activities in full operation will be those centered on the collection and delivery of products at Thessaloniki in northern Greece and at Almyros, near Volos in central Greece, which concern some 150 employees.