Promenade closed after Thessalonians flout social distancing rules

Residents in the northern port city of Thessaloniki can use the popular waterfront promenade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday only, after authorities decided to impose a partial ban on the area.

The decision comes after hundreds of Thessalonians crowded the promenade last weekend, despite repeated admonitions by the authorities that such congestion was a violation of basic social distancing rules imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Green-lighted by the deputy minister for Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, the ban went into effect on Monday, with police setting up barricades preventing citizens from gaining access to the section of the promenade stretching from the iconic White Tower to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

“Non-compliance with measures and rules restricting the movement of citizens has, unfortunately, resulted in stricter measures,” Hardalias said on Monday.

Police have been dispatched to patrol the area and ensure that there are no violations of the ban. Violations of restriction measures carry a fine of 150 euros.