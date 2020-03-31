Covid-19 toll rises to 46 as three more die

Three patients who were infected with the new coronavirus died in the past 12 hours, bringing Greece’s death toll from the ongoing epidemic to 46.

A 79-year-old man died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Bodosakeio Hospital of Ptolemaida in the northern region Kozani, one of the harder hit parts of Greece.

Another two patients died later Tuesday in Athens, at the Sotiria and Evangelismos hospitals. Details regarding their age and gender were not immediately available.

At Monday’s regular evening press briefing, government spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras warned residents not to let down their guard, saying that the new coronavirus is a “insidious and invisible enemy.”