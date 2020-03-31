The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a reminder to the country’s prosecutors of the need to strictly impose measures introduced by the country’s health authorities to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a letter to prosecutors, the Supreme Court’s Vassilis Pliotas stressed the need for “vigilance and constant intervention” when regulations intended to contain the highly contagious and deadly virus are being broken, citing a law in the criminal code concerning violations that put the public’s health at risk.

He also cited profiteering and illegal gatherings as examples of crimes over which where prosecutors need to be especially tough.