Lesvos man accused of vandalism attack on riot police

A resident of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos has been identified as one of the assailants in a vandalism attack last month against riot police officers sent there to quell unrest over plans to build a new migrant facility.

Authorities have already arrested three people and identified another two in relation to the incident, which took place in late February at a hotel that was hosting platoons of riot police dispatched form Athens amid rioting on the island, which is home to the notorious Moria refugee and migrant camp.

The vandals barged into the rooms of several riot officers while they were away and destroyed many of their belongings, setting some on fire or throwing them into the sea.

The trial of the arrested suspects has been set for June 11.