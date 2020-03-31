Patriarch cancels US visit due to pandemic

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced on Tuesday that a planned visit to the United States by the Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has been cancelled amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Archbishop Elpidophoros said that the visit will be rescheduled after consulting with the US Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization “in order to ensure the health and safety of the faithful who yearn to receive the blessing of His All-Holiness as he visits the archdiocese.”

“The health of our Ecumenical Patriarch and our communities is our utmost priority during this time of pandemic. The postponement of the Apostolic Visit is a necessary precaution, and we look very much forward to receiving His All-Holiness when the time is right. Until then, we pray for his continued good health and prosperity, even as we pray for the whole world,” Elpidophoros said.