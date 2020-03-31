Greek January retail sales rise 8.4 pct, led by furniture, appliances

Greek retail sales by volume rose 8.4 percent in January compared to the same month a year earlier after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.



Retail sales were led higher by furniture, electrical appliances, apparel, footwear, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed.



Greece's economy is expected to contract by 3 percent this year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic has brought economic activity to a near standstill. [Reuters]