Athens residents urged to help keep capital clean

The municipality of Athens has urged the capital’s residents to show a greater sense of responsibility as regards the protection of public health and helping the authority in its work by assisting the efforts of sanitation workers.

More specifically, City Hall is asking residents to dispose of household waste in bags in the correct bins (recyclable, non-recyclable, organic waste etc), and, as long as the pandemic lasts, to delay pruning plants and trees.



The statement also notes that gloves and masks are not recyclable materials.



Meanwhile, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis underlined the good cooperation between the municipality and citizens and emphasized that residents must “adapt to the conditions of the day, so that our services continue to be effective and efficient.”