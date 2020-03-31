BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Eight EU member-states ask for trucking reform halt

Cyprus and seven other member-states have asked the European Union to support road transport firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak and halt work on reforms to truck drivers’ working conditions, which they said would leave vulnerable companies worse off.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the transport ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Cyprus, Latvia, Malta and Romania said the EU should stand up for transport firms as it has already taken steps to help struggling airlines.

