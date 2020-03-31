Extra measures for five municipalities

Five municipalities in northern Greece will be placed in lockdown as of Tuesday night, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias has announced.

These are the municipal area of Mesopotamia in Kastoria, Orestida, Nestorio, Xanthi and Myki.

Residents should collect supplies for 14 days as the strict curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and end at the same time on April 14, Hardalias said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Residents will be forbidden from leaving home to assist others (the town will depend on the Help at Home program). They will only be allowed to walk their pets around their home.

Military doctors will be sent to staff the hospitals of Kastoria and Xanthi in addition to more nurses, as well as other health centers, while additional EKAV ambulance services will be provided, the minister said.