The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which is to hold a teleconference on Wednesday under Archbishop Ieronymos, is expected to urge the government to allow services to be conducted behind closed doors for Easter in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Kathimerini understands.

The proposal most likely to be put forward foresees services being conducted with a maximum of two priests and two cantors.

Education and Religious Affairs Minister Niki Kerameus has already indicated that the government will consider allowing such services, which would be broadcast for worshippers to follow in their homes. One concern however is the possibility of some priests coming under pressure from members of their congregations to open churches to members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Holy Synod of the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate extended its suspension of all services at the Phanar until further notice.