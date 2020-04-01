The authorities are considering imposing a lockdown on a migrant reception center in Ritsona, north of Athens, after a female resident of the camp tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday, Kathimerini understands.

The woman was found to have contracted Covid-19 after giving birth at the capital’s Alexandra Hospital. Her partner tested negative for the virus while the results for the baby were pending.

On Tuesday, officials from the National Health Organization (EODY) visited the camp, which hosts around 2,600 people, to determine who the woman had been in contact with.

For the next 14 days the camp will be closed to all but health officials and nongovernmental organization staff as all residents will be under quarantine. Meanwhile, if it transpires that others are infected, authorities may confine migrants to their respective container homes to curb the further spread of the virus.