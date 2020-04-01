The Merchant Marine Ministry is considering a second package of measures to support coastal shipping companies. The total amount granted will come to 30 million euros, with one large company set to receive about half of that.



Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis is also considering increasing public service routes, as many formerly popular services are now almost without any passengers, a problem which would force ferries to stay in port.



An effort is also being made on a European level toward the broader assistance of the ferry sector, on which many European regions are reliant for smooth supplies amid the coronavirus crisis.