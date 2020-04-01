Thessaloniki promenade closed after social distancing rules flouted

Residents in the northern port city of Thessaloniki can now stroll on its popular promenade from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday after authorities decided to impose a partial ban on the area. The decision comes after hundreds of people crowded the promenade last weekend, despite repeated admonitions by the authorities that such congestion was a violation of basic social distancing rules imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The ban came into effect on Monday, with police setting up barricades preventing citizens from gaining access to the section of the promenade stretching from the iconic White Tower to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. [InTime News]